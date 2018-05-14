Crews battling fire at Shreveport strip mall

The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire in a Shreve-City shopping center Monday morning.

The call for the fire came just before 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway, according to Caddo 911 records, near the Lorants Sports Center.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the buildings. The on-scene commander decided they needed extra help and called for additional helping making it a 2-alarm fire.

It took the use of more than 60 firefighters, 11 fire engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 heavy rescue trucks, 3 battalion chiefs and 1 medic unit to battle the blaze.

The fire was under control around 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the storage building attached to the back of the strip mall.

The storage building had fire damage and the smaller surrounding buildings had smoke damage.

The shopping center has stores including the Lorants Sports Center, UPS Store, Metro PCS, Cricket wireless, Nail Supply and a shoe repair shop.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.