Missing 7-year-old boy found; mother arrested

Crews are searching for a 7-year-old boy in the 1800 block of Clay Street who has reportedly been missing since 3 a.m. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

The search for a 7-year-old boy reported as missing early Monday morning has ended.

The boy was found wandering the street around midnight Sunday and his mother didn't discover he was missing until around 3 a.m., police said.

The woman reportedly didn't call police and report the child missing until around 7:30 a.m.

Crews began searching for him near his home in the 1800 block Clay Street.

Sometime later, the boy was dropped back off at the house and police arrested his mother on a charge of child desertion.

The mother's name has not been released.

The case is under investigation.

