Airline to host job fair for Shreveport facility

Western Global Airlines will hold a job fair on Monday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 15 to find potential employees to work at its new Shreveport aircraft maintenance facility.

The job fair will take place at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People interested in applying are asked to go to Building F on the BPCC campus.

Before attending, applicants are encouraged to visit the recruitment website at WGAJobsLouisiana.com, where they may upload resumes and learn about job openings.

Western Global Airlines is looking for candidates for the following positions: Avionics mechanics, Aircraft Structures mechanics, and Airframe and Powerplant mechanics, also known as A&P mechanics.

Qualified candidates will have a valid A&P FAA Airman’s license and two or more years of heavy aircraft experience.

Successful candidates must pass a drug screening test, have a valid driver’s license, provide their own tools, and be able to read, write and understand English.

