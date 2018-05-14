Man found dead near Shreveport park

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after a person was found dead behind a Circle K near the intersection of Centenary Blvd and Olive Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead near a park early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coty Street near the intersection of Centenary Blvd and Olive Street.

When police arrived on scene they found a man in a parking lot who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, police canvased the neighborhood for a suspect.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

