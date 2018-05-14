SPD officer shows off moves at elementary school field day

A Shreveport police officer was caught on camera dancing and jamming out all with a turkey leg in his hand.

Queensborough Elementary School Liaison officer, La’Darious Ford, says being on his feet and bustin’ a move comes easy.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ford is seen interacting with students at the school’s field day celebration on Friday.

He says this is part of his policing style and helps foster a relationship with students.

“I don’t come off as an aggressive police officer. I play around with the kids make them laugh,” Ford said. “I show them that we are friends.”

But beyond the smooth dance moves, this video paints an even bigger picture. School Principal Marco French credits Ford with helping "bridge the gap between the African American community, the schools and law enforcement.”

French says the school officer being friendly shows students “not all police are bad or out to get them. “

Amid violent crimes in Shreveport, Ford wants to remind citizens that police are here for them.

He says he is working towards that goal one beat at a time.

