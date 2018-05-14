Miss USA, Miss Teen USA contestants welcomed with barbecue, line - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA contestants welcomed with barbecue, line dancing

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Barbecue and line dancing were used to welcome the 102 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants to Shreveport-Bossier City.

The party was held Sunday at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City.

Some contestants said they're also excited to try traditional Louisiana cuisine.

Miss Teen USA contestant Savannah Miles, of Georgia, said she's looking forward to using her platform to inspire younger girls to strive for their dreams.

“Growing up, I never really had a role model that had the same background as me,” said the 17-year-old who aspires to be a doctor.

“I want to show girls no matter where you come from and regardless of your situation, you can be anything your mind sets to. And you can achieve any dream, including being Miss Teen USA. "

On Monday, the contestants will take part in the Mardi Gras in May parade in downtown Shreveport.

The procession will start at noon on Milam Street.

Pageant week will climax May 21 with the crowning of Miss USA 2018.

Meantime, some of the contestants are sharing their tips for picking the perfect evening gown.


Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.


 

Powered by Frankly