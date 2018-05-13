Train kills man as he walks on railway tracks in Texarkana, TX

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a train.

Texarkana, Texas, police say it happened about 11 p.m. Friday just west of the Bowie County Correctional Center annex.

Killed was 59-year-old Ray Duke, of Texarkana.

"The train crew said they saw him walking in the middle the tracks and blew their horn several times frantically trying to warn him, but he never moved out of the way," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

It was impossible for the train to stop before hitting him, authorities said.

Now police are working with Union Pacific Railroad Co. investigators to try to determine why Duke was on the tracks and why he failed to get out of the train's path.

