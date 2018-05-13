Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward, poignant message about kill - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward, poignant message about killing of 4-year-old boy

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Messiah Murphy. (Source: KSLA News 12) Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Messiah Murphy. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers has a poignant message for those responsible for the hail of gunfire that killed a 4-year-old boy.

And the crime-fighting organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identify and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of Messiah Murphy on Thursday near Pierre Avenue and Buena Vista Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

"We are all saddened at the death of a child at the hands of a thug who fires 70 + rounds at his intended target only to hit an innocent," says a post on the crime-fighting organization's Facebook page

"A Mother will not hold her baby tonight or hear the sweet voice of innocence, or see him graduate from preschool," says the message posted late Saturday night. "She will have a Mother’s Day she will never forget for years to come, and for what?"

Crime Stoppers's message goes on to say:

"Make no mistake, no dispute or misunderstanding warrants this level of violence and willful disregard for human life.

"He will be found, caught and prosecuted.

"We as a civilized society can’t and will not tolerate this reckless lawlessness and will ensure that all who choose to go down the path of violence will be fast tracked into the judicial system.

"We must have a no-tolerance approach for these offenders, and Crime Stoppers is here to help."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the organization's website, lockemup.org.

