Five Below to open Shreveport store June 22; another planned for center being built in Ruston

June 22.

Mark it on your calendar.

That's the date of the grand opening of Five Below in Shreveport.

The party will start at 9:30 a.m. that date at the Philadelphia-based retailer's new store in Eastgate Shopping Center in the 1700 block of East 70th Street in Shreveport, according to the company's website.

Five Below says it caters to preteens, teens and their parents and sells the coolest, trendiest, high-quality products they want at $5 or less.

The retailer, which bills itself as "the coolest brand on the planet," has more than 600 stores in 32 states.

And by next year, the Shreveport store will be one of at least two in North Louisiana.

About 73 miles east, the Lincoln Parish city of Ruston will formally break ground at 2 p.m. Monday on a 100,000-square foot retail development just off Interstate 20 at Cooktown Road at Woodward Avenue.

The plan is for Ruston Marketplace to open in spring 2019

Anchor tenants will be Five Below, Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Ulta.

Several other tenants will be announced in the weeks to come, the city says.

The project expected to mean the creation of about 80 jobs and a capital investment of about $23 million.

