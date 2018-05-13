NPD: 2 shot, gunman on the loose

Police are looking for Dametry Caldwell, 25 after he allegedly shot and injured two people. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

The Natchitoches Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot and injured two people early Sunday morning.

Police say Dametry Caldwell, 25, apparently shot a woman and a man at a home on Airport road.

Caldwell is wanted on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and for Violation of Protective Orders.

Officials say Caldwell is considered armed and dangerous, but if you know of any information that can help lead to his whereabouts call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

