Several dogs die in Shreveport house fire

One dog and seven puppies were killed during a house fire on Saturday afternoon in south Shreveport.

Firefighters were on scene just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Colquitt Road and saw very heavy flames near the home's garage.

Neighbors told crews that several dogs were in the home and only a few were rescued.

The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire.

It took 42 minutes, 8 fire crews and nearly 23 firefighters to extinguish the blaze and bring it under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation. The garage was heavily damaged by fire and the home received light smoke damage.

Animal control was brought in to assist with the deceased dogs.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.