Man stabbed in the mouth, Shreveport police searching for suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are searching for the person that is responsible for injuring a man on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m. officers were called to the 3700 block of Penick Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. 

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a woman called police after her adult son came home with a stab wound to the face.

His wounds were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect at this time. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

