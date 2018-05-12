Man stabbed in the mouth, Shreveport police searching for suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for the person that is responsible for injuring a man on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m. officers were called to the 3700 block of Penick Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a woman called police after her adult son came home with a stab wound to the face.

His wounds were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

