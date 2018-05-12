'Chains for Vets' raises $10K for struggling veterans

Scores of people from across the ArkLaTex converged off Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport on Saturday to compete in a disk golf fundraiser.

For five years, Chains For Vets has been galvanizing servicemen and civilians alike to raise money for Woody's Home For Veterans, a non-profit dedicated to serving as a safe haven for veterans struggling with PTSD and mental illness.

"They've seen some stuff you and I, fortunately, will never have to see," said Ronald "Doc" Key, the owner of Woody's. "They don't have families, the families cannot handle them or the family stole all their money."

Since its inception, Chains For Vets has raised thousands of dollars. This year, the organization marked a new milestone: raising over $10 thousand.

"These guys sacrificed their lives and their livelihoods to give us the freedom we have and I just want to give back to them," said Dieter Neumann, the organizer of Chains For Vets. "

Neumann, a Navy veteran, said being able to pay it forward to veterans in need of help is incredibly rewarding.

"There's a lot of homeless vets out there and a lot that aren't accounted for," said Neumann. "Just to know Doc is feeding them, clothing them, putting a roof over their head, giving them their medications they need...treating them like the government should."

Click here to learn more about Woody's Home For Veterans.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.