Miss USA 2018 parade route

The Miss USA 2018 Parade is set to roll on Monday, May 14 starting at 12:00 P.M.

This year's theme is Mardi Gras in May, and everyone is invited to celebrate with all 102 contestants in downtown Shreveport.

All traffic into the parade route will be stopped at 10:30 A.M. and parking meters on both sides of Texas Avenue from Common Street to Market Street and from Market Street back to Milam Street will be green bagged.

Officials are asking parade-goers to not park at or near a meter with a green bag or your vehicle will be towed.

The parade will stage on Milam Street then take the following route: Milam Street to Common Street, Common Street to Texas Avenue, Texas Avenue to Market Street, Market Street to Milam Street and will end at the staging area.

Click here for a list of Miss USA 2018 events in Shreveport.

