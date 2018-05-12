15-year-old boy found dead near stolen SUV

Police are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death in Shreveport. It happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Quinton Street and Hearne Avenue.

The coroner's office identified the teen as 15-year-old Leondré Spates.

Investigators arrived to find Spates with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was located next to a stolen black Jeep SUV, that was riddled with bullets.

According to the press release, numerous shell casings from at least two different weapons were found in both the north and southbound lanes of the 3800 and 3900 blocks of Hearne Avenue, leading investigators to believe there was a lengthy exchange of gunfire along the roadway.

Investigators are currently working to develop more information.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Spates' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

