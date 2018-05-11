Family confirms man killed during confrontation with BPSO deputies

Family members have confirmed that a man has died following a confrontation with a Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy on Friday evening.

Benjamin Lee Sellers, 33, was shot after an altercation with deputies, according to a news release.

A family member said that he was killed during the incident.

At 9 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 300 block of James Lane in Bossier Parish, just south of Haughton on an armed robbery call between family members.

A deputy, who has not been named by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, was placed on paid administrative leave. Deputies on the scene Friday say that the deputy involved is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

