Grandmother pleads for peace after 4-year-old shot in Shreveport

Family members comfirmed to KSLA News 12 the indentity of the young boy killed in a shooting Thursday night as 4-year-old Messiah Murphy. (Source: Family members via Facebook)

Family members comfirmed to KSLA News 12 the indentity of the young boy killed in a shooting Thursday night as 4-year-old Messiah Murphy. (Source: Family members via Facebook)

Both councilmen more should have been done, starting with early Friday morning when they both arrived on scene to gather answers.

Both councilmen more should have been done, starting with early Friday morning when they both arrived on scene to gather answers.

S'port Councilmen on fatal shooting of 4 year old: "Subculture" has no value of life

S'port Councilmen on fatal shooting of 4 year old: "Subculture" has no value of life

Twyla Smith is asking that the city of Shreveport come together in peace after a gunman's bullet took the life of her oldest grandson.

Investigators say a total of 36 shots were fired, judging by bullet casings left at the scene.

"Not a cold, not no rare disease this is somebody deciding that they can play God," Smith said. "Ask me yesterday if I was gonna get a phone call saying my 4-year-old grandson had got shot, I would have said 'Nah, that's not going to happen but today…' I'm living proof that you never know."

The shooter emptied his weapon near the intersection of Buena Vista Street and North Pierre Street in Shreveport. His bullets hit Smith's daughter's vehicle around 11 p.m. Thursday.

"She was just on her way to drop her friend off at a graduation party and was about to take the children back to the house when some vehicle just approached and started firing."

Related Story: S'port Councilmen on fatal shooting of 4 year old: "Subculture" has no value of life

Smith said there were five shots fired into the car, one near the window she was sitting at, and the other the family believes is the final shot. That deadly blow struck Messiah Murphy in the temple, as his younger brother Pharaoh sat beside him.

"I don't know how to break it down to a 2-year-old that he'll never see his brother again. I'm sure it'll be ingrained in his memory for the rest of his life. I know it will in my daughters," Smith said.

After the shooting, Smith says her daughter drove the family to the nearest police station where a mother's worst nightmare was confirmed.

"She turned around and checked on him, and I'm pretty sure he was already gone before that moment ever even happened," Smith said.

Now, just hours before Mother's Day, Smith is asking that the community put an end to the violence so that no mother has to feel the anguish of losing her child.

"It's a problem, and it's not just my family, it's whose next.. if this doesn't stop I anticipate more funerals," Smith said.

A call to action she says will create some much-needed change.

"This city is not going to last much longer like this...it's just too much going on, its just incident after incident after incident, you can't ignore it, especially not when it shows up on your doorstep. Not like this."

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral related expenses.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.