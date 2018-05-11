Warmer than average May temperatures likely to continue

May 2018 has seen one of the warmest starts to the month on record. Temperatures so far this month are running 4 degrees above average. Out of the first 11 days of the month, only 1 has seen a high temperature that was below the 30 year average in Shreveport.

Even though we have yet to hit 90 officially in the Shreveport, there's a good chance that will happen in the next few days. The above average warmth is expected to continue into next week. Temperatures may dip late next week with the return of some showers and storms, however, even then high temperatures will still be above average.

There doesn't appear to be any cooling headed our way anytime soon. The extended outlook for the next couple of weeks has a high likelihood of continued above average temperatures here in the ArkLaTex.

