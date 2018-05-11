Controversial video circulates social media about TTPD officer

A video posted on social media is causing scrutiny to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The video shows two Texarkana Texas police officers attempting to take the person in custody for public intoxication.

One of the officers strikes the man and his sister believes the officers’ actions was unnecessary force.

“I hate to see my brother slam down. We didn’t get that part of the video and beat in the face with his hands behind him by the two officers and you can hear him say don’t hit me in the face, don’t hit me in the face,” said Tammy Thurston, suspects sister.

Police say the social media video post did not show the entire story.

KSLA News 12 obtained police body cam video and security video from the location.

In the video, you can see Thurston refusal to speak to an officer and walk away disregarding the officer’s command.

Thurston walks across the convenient store parking lot and a second officer arrives.

The officers followed and when Thurston would not stop, they grabbed him by the arm and three apparently began to fight.

“He was given repeated commands during the struggle to put his hands behind his back, and he didn’t. The officer did use one strike to get him in appliance,” said Sgt. Geoffrey Lewis with the TTPD. “I think it is important to know that once the handcuffs were applied to the suspect no further force was used.”

Police say they are investigating this incident but say at this point the officers followed proper procedures.

“And I want the police officer that abused him. Be accountable for their actions and the family is staying behind my brother, and we are not going away,” said Thurston.

The suspect remains in the Bi-State Justice Center Jail charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

