Major improvements coming to Texarkana park

Big improvements are coming to a Texarkana, Texas, park, and it has a youth association excited.

City leaders have secured $300,000 in funds to make major improvements to Hobo Jungle Park.

The funds are being awarded from the state of Arkansas and the Advertising and Promotion Commission.

The improvements will include building a new concession stand, bathroom and storage rooms.

“Yes, it is absolutely needed. The existing concession stand and restrooms are getting quite old and run down. We are having to spend a lot of time on maintenance on the existing structures there,” said public works director Tyler Richards

Hobo Jungle Park is the location for the Texarkana Youth Association along with the 500 softball participants. Many others visit the park on a regular basis.

“We got the news and we were very excited about it,” said Tiffany McCrary, a Texarkana Softball Association Board Member.

Texarkana, AR, city leaders says it’s time to bring the popular site up to date.

“We actually have the five ball fields. We have a playground out there,” said Richards.

The TSA has used the fields for more than 35 years and hopes the $300,000 investment will be a swing in the right direction for Hobo Jungle Park.

“We hope it brings more teams out our way. Girls softball is getting bigger and bigger,” said McCrary.

Residents will have to wait before the improvements become a reality.

Officials say they hope to have the work finished by the summer of 2019.

