BAFB group prepares to march for the fallen on Memorial Day

The group, Honor The Fallen Barksdale, is gearing up for a special Memorial Day event to honor those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The 40 Mile Memorial March will include one step for each of the 82,386 POW/MIA service members still unaccounted for. The event will be held at the SRA Bryan Bell Fitness Center on Barksdale AFB from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to current and retired military members and their families with access to Barksdale Air Force Base.

Participants are encouraged to walk, run or ruck the relay which will be organized by 30-minute blocks. For those interested in rucking, participants are asked to fill your pack with non-perishable food items to be donated to the NWLA Food Bank.

All proceeds go to The Warrior Network and their support of POW/MIA families. ?

Participants are asked to purchase our t-shirt and sign up here or by asking their respective squadron representative. Open to all with base access.

If you do not have access to Barksdale AFB and would still like to donate, you can donate online through The Warrior Network.

To sign up to participate or for further information, you can visit the event's Facebook page.

