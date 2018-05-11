MPD, MISD PD: Woman intentionally crashed car into elementary school

An East Texas woman is facing serious charges after allegedly intentionally crashing her vehicle into a Marshall school.

Anterra Gatson, 30, of Marshall, is charged with felony criminal mischief and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was taken into custody on Thursday, May 10.

On April 11 at 12:30 p.m. officers from both Marshall Police Department and Marshall Independent School District Police Department were called to Price T. Young Elementary School after a vehicle crashed into a classroom.

Gatson was sent to an ETX hospital. Even though the building was badly damaged, no students or staff were injured.

After investigating, both agencies came to the conclusion that Gatson intentionally crashed her car into the building.

Gatson's total bond totals $105,000.

