Barksdale Officers' Spouses' Club awards $20K in scholarships

The Barksdale Officers' Spouses' Club handed out $20,000 in education scholarships to Barksdale children and spouses during their annual awards dinner on Tuesday night.

The scholarship money was raised through the group's annual spring fundraiser, the Shamrock Shuffle 5K Race & Kids Fun Run which aims to raise money for military charities and scholarships.

More than 50 volunteers and nearly 400 race participants contributed to the success of the 2018 Shamrock Shuffle.

“We are thankful for the many Shreveport-Bossier community businesses and individuals who made our event an immense success,” said BOSC President, Ally Bean. “Their partnership allows us the opportunity to further support our military service members and their families.”

The purpose of the BOSC is to organize and sponsor social and charitable opportunities for its members.

The goal is to provide information of interest to its members and to foster ideas of fellowship and charity in keeping with those of the United States Armed Forces.

