Very warm Mother's day weekend ahead

There is no shortage of heat in the forecast. Temperatures will stay well above average for this time of year through Mother's Day weekend. If anything, it's probably going to be touch hotter. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

With increasing humidity, feels like or heat index values will be a few degrees above the actual air temperature.

If your plans with mom take you outside, make sure to have your sunglasses and sunscreen handy. The UV index on Saturday and Sunday will be at a 10, which is very high. It's not going to take long for some one get sunburn.

With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower can't be ruled out in the heat of day on Saturday or Sunday. It doesn't look like anyone's outdoor plans will be washed out, though. FutureTrack is not showing much rain on either day.

Northwest Louisiana and parts of deep East Texas south of I-20 will probably have the best chance of seeing a pop-up shower Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

Are you still looking for something to do with mom this weekend? Below are few events that are happening this weekend in the ArkLaTex that she might like!

The Greenwood Night Market returns this Friday, May 11. The market will be open from 4PM to 9PM. The Greenwood Night Market will be fun for the whole family. There will be thousands of twinkling lights, vendors, food trucks and live music. You might find the perfect gift for mom at the Greenwood Night Market.

On Saturday, May 12, the American Rose Center will be hosting All About The Roses from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. This will be an interactive guided tour where you'll taste, touch and smell, while you learn about the care, cultivation and history of roses.

The 20th annual Le Tour Des Jardins is also this weekend. On Saturday from 10AM to 5PM and on Sunday from 1PM to 5PM, 8 private gardens from south Shreveport to Benton will be on Display.

