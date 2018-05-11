Okla. man dragged out of his truck, severely beaten

A Wright City, OK man is fighting for life after deputies say he was dragged out of his truck and beaten Tuesday night.

Deputies in McCurtain County say Marty White was beaten after he got into a crash near Wright City, OK.

Authorities have questioned 29-year-old Charles Jacobs, of Fort Townson, OK, who is listed as a person-of-interest.

Jacobs faces possible charges of aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury.

If White passes away from his injuries, Jacobs could be facing manslaughter charges.

White is still in critical condition at a Dallas area hospital.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy says White's family tells him he made it through surgery but has suffered a stroke.

