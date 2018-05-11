Family confirms identity of 4-year-old killed in shooting

Both councilmen more should have been done, starting with early Friday morning when they both arrived on scene to gather answers.

Both councilmen more should have been done, starting with early Friday morning when they both arrived on scene to gather answers.

S'port Councilmen on fatal shooting of 4 year old: "Subculture" has no value of life

S'port Councilmen on fatal shooting of 4 year old: "Subculture" has no value of life

Twyla Smith is asking that the city of Shreveport come together in peace after a gunman's bullet took the life of her oldest grandson.

Twyla Smith is asking that the city of Shreveport come together in peace after a gunman's bullet took the life of her oldest grandson.

Family members comfirmed to KSLA News 12 the indentity of the young boy killed in a shooting Thursday night as 4-year-old Messiah Murphy. (Source: Family members via Facebook)

Family members confirmed to KSLA News 12 the identity of the young boy killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Twyla Smith says she is the grandmother of 4-year-old Messiah Murphy who was shot to death around 11 p.m.

Police say they got a call from a woman saying she was in front of the police station with a young child in her car who had been shot.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 100 block of North Pierre Avenue near the intersection of Buena Vista Street, according to SPD Corporal Angie Willhite. They also think two different weapons were used because they found 2 different types of shell casings.

It's believed that's where the child suffered a gunshot wound to the head after a gunman in another vehicle fired into the victim's car.

After Messiah was shot the woman reportedly drove to the police station.

The four-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not confirmed the name of the child at this time.

Police say two adults and two children were in the car at the time but no other injuries were reported. According to a news release from SPD, the car was struck at least four times.

A horrific night in #Shreveport A 4 year old boy was struck in the head by a bullet being fired into a car. The woman driving brought the child to SPD where he was pronounced dead on the scene. https://t.co/Tb6NZZgaD1 pic.twitter.com/1I0HVa7sK4 — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 11, 2018

Many people showed up to the police station after hearing the news, including Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman.

"Tonight is horrific, it's not bad, it's horrific," said Bowman. "An innocent child didn't ask for this. And no one else does, but this should be an eye-opener for a lot of us. The person who did this, this should be an eye-opener for that person as well."

Councilman Willie Bradford also showed up to the scene.

Detectives are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.