Gunman shoots through door, wounding man in lower back

Someone walked up to the back door of a residence in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood and fired a gun, wounding a man.

It happened at 10:02 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Joplin Street, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

The man, a 26-year-old, has been taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower back. Police say the man's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The alleged gunman had left the scene between Ledbetter and Vivian streets when authorities arrived.

Police have not released the men's names.

Investigators think the shooting stemmed from an argument the two had Wednesday.

