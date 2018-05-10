Pair steals money orders from apartment complex drop box

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The other man is of medium build and was wearing a gray polo-style shirt, gray shorts and a black baseball cap.

One man is of medium to heavy build and has short brown hair. He was wearing a black polo-style shirt, gray shorts, and gray tennis shoes with bright green shoe strings.

Someone stole money orders from a drop box at Summer Point Apartments in Shreveport then altered and cashed them, authorities say.

Someone stole money orders from a drop box at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Now police are sharing surveillance camera images in an effort to identify and apprehend them.

The thefts were reported April 1 at Summer Point Apartments in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore Drive.

Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators learned that the stolen money orders had been altered and cashed at undisclosed locations.

Apartment managers provided investigators with surveillance video.

Now authorities are sharing photos taken from the video.

They show a man of medium to heavy build who has short brown hair. He was wearing a black polo-style shirt, gray shorts, and gray tennis shoes with bright green shoe strings.

The images also are of another man of medium build who was wearing a gray polo-style shirt, gray shorts and a black baseball cap.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to their identities and arrests.

Contact the crime-fighting organization by calling (318) 673-7373, using the P3Tips app or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

