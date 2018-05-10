Shreveport gunman wanted in robbery case

A Shreveport gunman is on the run from police after they accused him of robbing a person following an arranged meeting through a cell phone app last month.

Shreveport police are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Sanders.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Market Street on April 29.

The victim told police he made arrangements to purchase a cell phone from the Sanders through the app called “Offer Up”.

Once the victim and Sanders met up, police say Sanders pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim and demanded money.

Sanders ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

An arrested warrant was issued nearly a week later charging Sanders with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.

The total bond is set at $300,000.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.