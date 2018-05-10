SPD seeks help identifying 2 gunmen who robbed AutoZone

Shreveport police are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone can help them identify two gunmen who robbed an AutoZone store.

Officers were called Wednesday night to the AutoZone in the 3400 block of Greenwood Road.

They were told that two armed men entered the store around closing time, demanded money then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Each was described as standing 5’8”-5’10” tall, having a thin build and wearing black clothing, according to police.

They had their faces covered with bandannas.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identify and arrest of the robbers.

Call (318) 673-7373.

