Millions of dollars to strut into Shreveport-Bossier City from Miss USA Pageant

Shreveport-Bossier could be looking at a big financial boost this month, as both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions take center stage later this month.

According to Chris Jay, public relations manager for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, the globally televised competition will bring in over $4.5 million.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Shreveport-Bossier," said Jay. "The amount of attention and pride that's going to be generated is really special."

Jay, alongside dozens of others across Shreveport-Bossier, has worked tirelessly to finalize plans as thousands are expected to converge on Northwest Louisiana over the next few days.

"You have 102 contestants, but then you have their teams, their families, their supporters," said Jay. "You have to find a place to stay and eat."

The big winners of this competition for Shreveport-Bossier: restaurants and hotels.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Shreveport to step up and kind of be on the national stage for once," said Meghan Hochstetler, executive director of the Robinson Film Center. "I think we are going to shine."

As thousands of guests fill the streets of downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, businesses will be vying for their attention.

"We welcome any opportunity to show off our business and show off our organization to a new group of people," said Hochstetler. "We're looking forward to hosting the contestants and their families, friends and all the spectators coming to the pageant."

Miss USA and Miss Teen USA kicks off this Sunday with a welcome dinner at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City.

Throughout next week, a series of Louisiana-themed events will be taking place to out-of-state guests a taste of the Bayou state.

