Shooter was not someone randomly targeting motorists on Interstate 20, police say

Police have identified a 29-year-old Shreveport man as the motorist who wrecked his car after being shot on westbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City.

Shreveport man wrecks vehicle after being shot on I-20W at Traffic Street in Bossier City

A shooting that landed a motorist in a hospital ICU and led to the closure of westbound Interstate 20 for a couple hours likely was not a random act, Bossier City authorities say.

Brieon Jarrell O’Neal, 29, of Shreveport, was shot then wrecked his vehicle the evening of May 9 while driving on the interstate in Bossier City.

"We don't think this is a case of somebody just randomly shooting motorists on I-20," city spokesman Mark Natale said.

"Certainly, from the Police Department's standpoint, we want the public to know that that's not the case and that driving on I-20 in that regard is safe."

Police say another driver pulled up alongside O'Neal's vehicle and shot him.

Investigators still are trying to identify and arrest the shooter.

O'Neal remains in intensive care in a Shreveport hospital.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

