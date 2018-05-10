Construction set to begin May 14 on Linwood Ave. Bridge

Starting Monday, May 14, crews from Caddo Parish will begin breaking down the Linwood Avenue bridge to build it back up, again.

The bridge is located at Linwood Avenue south at the intersection of Southern Loop.

"We want to restore it back to 88,000 pounds so that allows the commerce, the oil and gas activity any concrete construction work can utilize this bridge at free will to access the southern part of the parish again," said Ken Ward, the Project Manager for the Caddo Parish Public Works department.

He says the 35-year-old bridge will be replaced by a structure built to bear the brunt of a growing economy.

"We leave here headed to DeSoto and there's a lot of growth happening here. The concrete piles are a 50-year solution as well as concrete caps, concrete deck, and I'll have a concrete guardrail on top of it so it's a much stronger reliable solution for us," said Ward.

Starting Monday, the Linwood Avenue Bridge will be closed for construction. @6 see how far the detour will take you. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/EC5RlaiBeo — Jasmine (@jpayoute) May 10, 2018

"Every vehicle on Linwood uses that," said Stonewall resident Charles Leach.

Residents say the small bridge was beginning to wear and tear from the hundreds of motorists that pass over it daily. They say they're happy the construction is happening sooner than later.

"Yes, its needed. They repaired it one time but it needs to be fixed," said John Howard, a Stonewall resident and Caddo Parish firefighter.

He says the construction will make it harder for Emergency crews on the other side of the bridge to reach residents in Desoto Parish.

"It's going to be inconvenient for us because you have to go another 5 miles to the south in order to go around and get on I-49 or you have to go Barron Road and go up and around in the other direction short notice, but it does need to be done," said Howard.

The construction will take about three to 4 months to complete.

Suggested detour routes include:

Heading South: Linwood Avenue to Southern Loop; Southern Loop to Interstate 49; Interstate 49 to LA Highway 3276; LA Hwy 3276 back to Linwood Avenue.

Heading North: Linwood Avenue to LA Hwy 3276; LA Hwy 3276 to Interstate 49; Interstate 49 to Southern Loop; Southern Loop to Linwood Avenue.

