Shreveport officer in cellphone video of confrontation quits

Shreveport police Officer Gary Thomas had been placed on paid leave while the department investigated cellphone video of him confronting someone on a porch. (Source: Facebook)

A Shreveport police officer has quit after being caught on video in a heated argument with a male on a porch.

Police Chief Alan Crump had placed Officer Gary Thomas on paid leave after a 50-second video was posted to Facebook.

A notice from the Police Department says the officer resigned Thursday afternoon, effective immediately, amid allegations of policy violations.

Previously, Thomas was reinstated after being fired over domestic abuse charges that ultimately were dropped.

