MLK Health hosts 4th annual Ladies Night Out

MLK Health Center & Pharmacy’s Women’s Health Program along with KSLA and other local organizations are hosting the 4th Annual Ladies Night Out.

Women 40 years of age and older are offered the opportunity to pamper themselves while taking charge of their health and engaging in preventative breast cancer screenings.

The event will be Monday, May 21, at the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy starting at 3:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m.

Women who choose to complete a screening mammogram during the event will receive a $10.00 incentive card and will be treated to free manicures, facials, and massages provided by local professionals.

Appointments are required and space is limited. The pre-registration deadline is May 16th. Call (318) 227-2912 and speak with the Women’s Health Advocate, Lauren at ext. 5 to pre-register.

