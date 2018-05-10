Miss USA 2018 events in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss USA 2018 events in Shreveport

By Rae'Ven Jones, Digital Content Producer
Miss USA 2017, Kara McCullough. (Source: Miss Universe website) Miss USA 2017, Kara McCullough. (Source: Miss Universe website)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

This year the Miss USA 2018 competition will take place right here in Shreveport and we got you covered with all the events and where they are taking place. 

Mardi Gras in May Parade

  • Monday, May 14
  • Everyone is invited to celebrate carnival style with all 102 contestants during a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Shreveport.
  • The parade will take place on the west end of Texas Street, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Miss Teen USA 2018 Presentation Show

  • Wednesday, May 16
  • Fifty-one contestants will compete for the crown of Miss Teen USA starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel.
  • Tickets are $44 each and may be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

Miss USA 2018 Presentation Show

  • Thursday, May 17
  • Fifty-one contestants will compete for the title of Miss USA as they celebrate 20 years.
  • The presentation show will be at held at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Miss Teen USA 2018 Finals

  • Friday, May 18
  • The top 15 contestants will have their final shot at competing for the title of Miss Teen USA beginning at 4:00 p.m. at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.
  • Tickets for this event are $100 each and may be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

Miss USA 2018 Finals

  • Monday, May 21
  • The two-hour long final competition will be held at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum beginning at 7:00 p.m.
  • This year’s host includes Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

For more information on the Miss USA 2018 competition and tickets, you can visit their website.   

