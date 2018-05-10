Vehicle from Texas carjacking found in Caddo Parish

Quantravous Williams,18, arrested and charged with aggravated flight, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, switched plates, and speeding. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Fort Worth, Texas was recovered in Caddo Parish after a short chase.

According to the press release, a deputy tried to stop a speeding 2012 BMW on LA 3132 Wednesday night, leading them to discover the vehicle was stolen.

Investigators say the license plate on the vehicle at that time was swapped out with the original and when they checked the Vehicle Identification Number it was an exact match to one reported missing in Texas.

The driver, Quantravous Williams, 18 was later taken into custody.

Williams was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Aggravated Flight, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Switched Plates, and Speeding.

