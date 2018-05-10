CenturyLink updates to draw more big ticket events

The upgrades include new seating, new concessions areas, new marquee, refreshed restrooms and new VIP areas. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

The upgrades include new seating, new concessions areas, new marquee, refreshed restrooms and new VIP areas. There will also be behind the scenes enhancements including climate control, lighting and sound equipment.

The nearly $10 million in upgrades was funded by The City of Bossier City.

"In order for us to be competitive and to keep getting these great shows that we've been getting, we definitely need to invest in the building. And we're very thankful that the City of Bossier City understands that and continues to invest in this venue," CenturyLink Center General Manager Rebecca Bonnevier said.

Bossier City passed an ordinance that added a $3 fee to each ticket to allow them to pay for a bond to get the upgrades.

People go for more than just concerts, the venue also hosts family and sporting events.

"We've done Pelicans basketball games, NBA games and things like that. We really try to make sure that there's something for everyone," said Bonnevier.

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Authority Executive Director Kelly Wells says all the entertainment that comes to CenturyLink, both sports and otherwise, is good for the local economy.

"The CenturyLink Center has a huge economic impact whether it's for a concert or a sporting event like the state wrestling, which has about a million and a half dollar impact for that four-day time frame that they're all here wrestling," said Kelly.

A Bossier Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting is planned for the fall when SMG and The City of Bossier City will present the finished projects to the public.

