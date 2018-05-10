Free child seats available during weekend event in Bossier City

Louisiana State Police will hold a free event for parents to check their child's safety seats.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Airline High School.

A limited number of seats will be available, free of charge, for those in need of a seat for their child.

Passenger safety technicians will be available to answer questions regarding safety seats, booster seats and other questions at no charge.

