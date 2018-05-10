TIPS: How to keep cut flowers looking fresh longer

According to the National Retail Federation, total Mother's Day Spending this year is estimated to reach $23.1 billion this year.

This year's estimated total spending is down $500 million from last year.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent over $2.5 billion on flowers last year for Mother's Day.

Many florists will say Mother's Day weekend is their busiest time of year, even busier than Valentine's Day.

With so many moms getting flowers this weekend, here are a few tips to keep cut flowers looking fresh longer:

Remove the leaves the will be under water

Cut the stems one inch from the bottom and at an angle (repeat every couple of days)

Store the flowers in the refrigerator overnight

Cutting the stems at an angle allows the flowers to drink the water better. If the stems are not cut at an angle, then they will be sitting flat on the bottom of the vase.

Storing the flowers in the refrigerator overnight will help because the colder temperatures will slow the aging process. This is the reason why most florists keep their flowers in a large refrigerator.

Here are few things people can add to the water in the vase:

1/4 cup lemon-lime soda

Penny from before 1982 (95 percent copper)

(95 percent copper) Add a crushed aspirin

Bleach Mixture 1/4 teaspoon bleach per 1 liter of water 3 drops bleach and 1 teaspoon sugar per 1 liter of water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of sugar

Do not combine all the ingredients/mixtures to the vase. Remember to change the water in the vase every couple of days.

The sugar in the ingredients/mixtures above can act as additional food for the flowers.

The copper penny should act like an acidifier and cut down the growth of bacteria. The vinegar and bleach will also slow the growth of bacteria.

