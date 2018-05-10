Shreveport police searching for armed robbers

Shreveport police are searching for two men that robbed a business on Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. to the Auto Zone in the 3400 block of Greenwood Road, that's in the Queensborough neighborhood.

According to the major incident report, the armed pair entered the business, forcing employees to get on the floor.

When they were through, the pair fled behind the business to possibly a vehicle waiting for the pair, according to SPD. The pair left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

