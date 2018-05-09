Shreveport man wrecks vehicle after being shot on I-20W at Traff - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man wrecks vehicle after being shot on I-20W at Traffic Street in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Westbound Interstate 20 is back open after a Shreveport man was shot and wrecked his vehicle while driving in Bossier City.

Brieon Jarrell O’Neal, 29, was responsive and talking with police officers at the scene and now is in stable condition in a Shreveport hospital's intensive-care unit, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing." 

Westbound I-20 at Traffic Street had been closed for a couple hours.

The westbound on-ramp at Traffic Street remained open during the investigation. 

Bossier City police say O’Neal was driving a sedan west on I-20 when someone in another vehicle shot him just before 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

O’Neal's car then crashed on I-20 just west of Traffic Street. 

At one point, traffic had backed up beyond Hamilton Road.

Westbound motorists were being diverted onto Interstate 220 near Louisiana Downs while officers worked the shooting and related wreck.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

