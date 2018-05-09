Shreveport man wrecks vehicle after being shot on I-20W at Traffic Street in Bossier City

Part of Interstate 20 in Bossier City was closed after a man was shot while driving in Bossier City the evening of May 9. (Source: LaDOTD)

Bossier City police officers walk westbound Interstate 20 in the wake of a shooting and wreck that landed a man in a hospital ICU and led to part of the highway being shut down for hours. (Source: LaDOTD)

Westbound Interstate 20 is back open after a Shreveport man was shot and wrecked his vehicle while driving in Bossier City.

Brieon Jarrell O’Neal, 29, was responsive and talking with police officers at the scene and now is in stable condition in a Shreveport hospital's intensive-care unit, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing."

Westbound I-20 at Traffic Street had been closed for a couple hours.

The westbound on-ramp at Traffic Street remained open during the investigation.

I-20 West is closed at Traffic Street due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached Hamilton Road. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 10, 2018

Bossier City police say O’Neal was driving a sedan west on I-20 when someone in another vehicle shot him just before 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

O’Neal's car then crashed on I-20 just west of Traffic Street.

Police say his condition is unknown at this time.

At one point, traffic had backed up beyond Hamilton Road.

Westbound motorists were being diverted onto Interstate 220 near Louisiana Downs while officers worked the shooting and related wreck.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at I-220. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 10, 2018

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.