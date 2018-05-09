Shreveport man wanted in connection with Regions Bank robbery arrested in Dallas

A wanted Shreveport man involved in a reported bank robbery last week has been arrested in Dallas, TX, Wednesday afternoon.

Quontez O’Neal, 38, is charged in connection with robbing the Regions Bank on Youree Drive last Friday.

Shreveport police say O’Neal went into the bank, demanded money and then ran off.

A tip led police to O’Neal where he was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

His bond is set at $750,000.

