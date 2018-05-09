Man accused of raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl

John Randolph Parker, 43, arrested and charged with third-degree rape. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

A Bossier City man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

John Randolph Parker, 43, is charged with one count of third-degree rape.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest after a paternity test reportedly showed Parker as being the father of the teenager's child.

Bossier City detectives secured a warrant for Parker’s DNA after the girl gave birth to her child then used the DNA to conduct the paternity test.

Bossier detectives were notified Tuesday that the test identifies Parker as the father, authorities said.

Parker remains in the Bossier City Jail, where he was booked Tuesday.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

