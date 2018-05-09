George's Pond set to host rodeo, pageant all in a week

In less than two weeks, contestants from across the country will compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss USA or Miss Teen USA.

But before the site selected for this year's crowning moment is ready, George's Pond is transforming from an ice rink to a dirt arena.

Just days before the pageant arrives, George's Pond will host the Port City Black Rodeo.

"There’s a ton of dirt. It has to cover of all of the ice floor, plus a little bit more all the way up through the Zamboni doors, but once that’s out, we actually have a cleaning system put in to play. Not only does the dirt go out, but also the dust and grime,” explained George’s Pond General Manager, Scott Muscutt, “We also have some air fresheners that we’ve put inside our ventilation systems and inside our bathrooms, so when they come in it will smell more like a beauty pageant than a rodeo."

Each event calls for a different floor plan, meaning a lot of coming and going and strict timelines.

"Everybody that we have working for us has to know his job, know his role and when he has to be here, what has to be executed, but we have a great staff and that turnover has been relatively seamless and we’re really excited about everyone coming to Shreveport,” said Muscutt.

“A lot of the stuff when it is put into play, it comes into trusting the people that are doing it and I have tremendous amount of trust in the people that we work with and less than 48 hours ago this place is covered in ice and where this far getting at the rest of the way is usually the easiest part."

Despite the hectic schedule, the staff at George's Pond could not be more excited to host such a diverse group of events for the community.

"We always hoped to be able to have other events besides just hockey games. To get the Miss USA pageant here, I think is a testimony to how much support the community has given this building and how much life this community has put back into this building."

The work doesn't slow down after the winner is crowned. Immediately after the pageant, George's Pond will be transformed inside to host a circus.

