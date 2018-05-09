Visually impaired driver leaves after causing collision involving police unit

A tan Dodge Durango hit a Kia Soul that, in turn, hit a Shreveport police unit May 9 in front of University Health. The Durango, which police suspect was being driven by a blind man, left the scene. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Police now say that a visually impaired man who was wearing "very dark, hospital-type sunglasses" might be driving around Shreveport in a tan Dodge Durango.

And authorities think he may have been responsible for a wreck involving one of their units and another person's car.

Police originally reported that the man was blind.

The collision occurred at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday in front of University Health on Kings Highway, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A tan Dodge Durango ran into a Kia Soul which, in turn, struck a Shreveport police unit, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

No one was hurt in the wreck between Linwood and Samford avenues.

The Durango left the scene.

At one point, officers thought they had located and stopped the vehicle.

It turned out to be the wrong one.

