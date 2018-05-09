Woman, granddaughter escape burning apartment

A woman and her granddaughter are safe after escaping a burning apartment building Wednesday just before 11 a.m. at the Riverwood Apartments in the 2300 block of South Riverwood Loop. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

A woman and her granddaughter are safe after escaping a burning apartment building Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just before 11 a.m. at the Riverwood Apartments in the 2300 block of South Riverwood Loop.

A woman told firefighters she was inside the apartment with her 2-year-old granddaughter when she heard the smoke detector and went to check it out. That's when she saw smoke and flames coming from a back bedroom.

The woman and her granddaughter were able to get out of the home and call 911.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the apartment. It took them about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Bossier City Fire Department spokesman Mark Natale says there are four apartments in the building.

The apartment where the fire started had major smoke, water and fire damage. The others have minor smoke and water damage, according to Natale.

It is unclear if anyone else was inside any of the other apartments at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

