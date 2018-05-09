5 vehicles stolen in Bossier Parish found in Shreveport; armed suspects sought

Police and deputies are searching for armed suspected thieves in the MLK neighborhood. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/ KSLA News 12)

The recovery of five stolen cars and trucks in Shreveport has authorities reminding motorists to take their keys and lock their doors.

And law enforcement agencies remain on the lookout for the three men, including one armed with a handgun, who are believed to have taken the vehicles.

The vehicles were found Wednesday morning in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood.

Three of them had been taken from two apartment home complexes off Airline Drive in Bossier Parish.

The other two vehicles also had been stolen, one from Haughton and the other from Bossier City.

The theft in Haughton occurred about a month ago, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

A Toyota Camry was stolen about 2 a.m. Wednesday from The Reserve of Bossier City Apartment Homes.

A Ford F250 and Chevrolet Equinox were taken about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from The Landing at Willow Bayou Apartment Homes.

Also recovered Wednesday morning in Shreveport was a vehicle stolen from Bossier City. It was not immediately clear what type of vehicle that is nor when it was stolen.

And detectives found evidence Wednesday at the site in Shreveport to suggest that even more vehicles have been stolen at some point and brought to that location, Davis said.

"Video surveillance from the apartment complexes showed the suspects driving in the Toyota Camry after the stole it from The Reserve Apartments," Davis said. "It’s unsure at this point just how the men initially arrived at the apartment complex."

Detectives think the three men then left The Reserve and drove to The Landing.

Surveillance video captured later shows one man driving the truck, another driving the SUV and two men in the Camry as they left The Landing, Davis said.

Residents of the apartment complexes reported that another eight vehicles in the area had been burglarized.

At one point, the search for the three men centered on the area of Jones Mabry Road and Narcissus Drive in Shreveport and led to Green Oaks High School being placed on lockdown.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force were patrolling the area early Wednesday when they spotted three people in a vehicle, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The three men, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, bailed out of vehicle and ran into the woods.

Caddo sheriff's deputies and Shreveport police officers set up a perimeter and, with the aid of K-9 officers and a drone, searched the area while Shreveport detectives and Bossier crime scene investigators examined the recovered vehicles for evidence.

“We are still processing the scene. And while these thieves may have eluded us in the woods today, we will identify them and bring them into custody soon,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

Detectives found numerous stolen items at the scene as well as evidence of other stolen vehicles, Davis said, so the discoveries could be clues to solving other vehicle thefts and burglaries.

Now Bossier sheriff's detectives want to hear from anyone whose vehicle may have been burglarized Wednesday night at The Reserve or The Landing and anyone who might have surveillance video of people checking for unlocked vehicles at the two complexes.

Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.