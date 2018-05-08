Postal workers help fight hunger by hosting food drive

Over the next few days, one group of workers in southwest Arkansas will try to deliver a solution to hunger. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Over the next few days, one group of workers in southwest Arkansas will try to deliver a solution to the problem.

It was extra preparation Monday morning for postal employees in Texarkana, AR.

The letter carriers began delivering empty grocery bags to residents as the National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive began.

“We enjoy giving out effort in trying to assist with the problem of hunger,” said food drive coordinator John Hill.

Hill said their jobs put letter carriers in the position of locating those in need of help.

“We also see a lot of things take place as for as kids hungry and so forth,” said Hill.

The group should deliver more than 50,000 bags to area residents.

City leaders proclaimed May 12th as Stamp Out Hunger Day Monday morning.

The donations will go to the Greater Texarkana United Way to benefit five agencies including Harvest Regional Food Bank and Randy Sam’s’ Outreach Center.

“This is really important to help us kick off the summer and provide for family teens and children,” said Camille Winkle, Harvest Food Bank. “This food is essential. We are providing two meals a day, a snack and summertime are notoriously low for donations and so this food coming in is essential to what we need for feeding everyone who comes through the door.”

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is conducted in 10,000 communities nationwide.

Last year, over 75 million pounds of food was collected.

“Nationwide, we are the largest organization which have a food drive,” said Hill.

The food drive will involve both in town and rural carriers.

Residents are encouraged to place only non-perishable food products in the bag.

