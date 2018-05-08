SPAR announces swimming pool open house dates

SPAR will host swimming pool open houses for the 2018 City of Shreveport swimming pool season.

SPAR pool open house activities will give children and adults an opportunity to meet the lifeguards for the upcoming summer season and tour the pool facility.

Since May is National Water Safety month, Shreveport Fire Department will also conduct water safety demonstrations.

The open houses are free, open to the public and used to educate the community on the importance of pool safety as well as upcoming swim season, including swimming lessons and water aerobics.

The open house dates are:

Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Pool (4109 Pines Road)

Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Airport Park Pool (6500 Kennedy)

Saturday, May 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Querbes Pool (3500 Beverly)

Saturday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southern Hills Pool (1002 Bert Kouns)

Sunday, May 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at David Raines Pool (2920 Round Grove)

The City of Shreveport kicks off the summer swimming season on Tuesday, June 5. All city pools will be open for public swimming.

The City pools include Airport Park (6500 Kennedy), Bill Cockrell (4109 Pines Road), David Raines (2920 Round Grove), Querbes (3500 Beverly) and Southern Hills (1002 Bert Kouns).

SPAR partners with Rock Solid Sports to provide public swimming, swimming lessons and water aerobics at city swimming pools.

Registration is required for both swimming lessons and water aerobics. Registration forms are available at any SPAR community center, on the SPAR website and on the Rock Solid website.

All city pools will close July 29, except Southern Hills. The swimming pool at Southern Hills will remain open weekends through Labor Day.

Fees and pool hours may be found at myspar.org.

